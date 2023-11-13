BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In addition to being a Grammy-winning artist who was recently featured in a highly-anticipated Martin Scorsese film, Jason Isbell has something new to smile about.

Isbell, the Alabama-raised singer who first made his mark with Drive-By Truckers before venturing on a solo career, recently shared work that had been done on his teeth. In a new post on X, Isbell shared a photo of his newly whitened and straightened smile.

“Finally I can tell you all- the teeth were in preparation for my role in Killers of The Flower Moon,” Isbell joked on X. “I prepared for 40 years. These my real teeth.”

For years, Isbell had crooked teeth. When one commenter said they liked his former teeth, Isbell explained why he had the work done.

“I had bone loss, severe infection and neuralgia, and without the repairs I wasn’t gonna be singing much longer,” he wrote. “Like I don’t know if I mentioned this in any songs or interviews or whatnot, but I’m a recovering alcoholic from Alabama. It should really make sense to everyone.”

Isbell also said the dental work had, in fact, improved his singing.

“The work immediately improved my singing. Also now I can smell things, which is both good and bad,” he wrote.

Trigeminal neuralgia is a nerve disorder that is centered in the face and affects mouth function such as biting or chewing.

Isbell, who released his new album “Weathervanes” earlier this summer with his band, The 400 Unit, recently played a small role in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.