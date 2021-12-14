James Brown estate sold to publishing company

(WJBF) – After years of disputes, the estate of the Godfather of Soul has been sold to a publishing and management company.

Primary Wave Music announced Monday that it has agreed to a reported $90 million deal to purchase the estate of James Brown. The company will control Brown’s publishing, music, master recordings, as well as his name and likeness rights.

Brown’s estate was a part of several lawsuits that took years to settle following his death in 2006.

WJBF reached out to the Brown family, who says they look forward to working with Primary Wave.

