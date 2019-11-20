Ja Rule dismissed from $100M lawsuit

It looks like rapper Ja Rule’s troubles regarding the Fyre Festival may be over.

According to multiple reports, the entertainer has been dropped from the lawsuit.

He had been named a defendant in the $100 million dollar class action lawsuit.

Back in 2017, the rapper teamed up with entrepreneur Billy McFarland to create a festival in the Bahamas. But it soon turned into chaos.

McFarland is currently serving prison time for his role in the disaster.

Despite the way the festival turned out, Ja Rule says he wants another chance to host such an event.