Huffman residents watch ‘Coming 2 America’ in first of many ‘Movies in the Park’ events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Around 75 residents came out Sunday night to Huffman High School to watch an outdoor screening of “Coming 2 America” in the first “Movie in the Parks” event held by the City of Birmingham.

“This event is part of the City of Birmingham’s Safe Summer Series, which is aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated,” City Councilor Clinton Woods old CBS 42 at the event. “So we’re creating some outdoor events where there’s live music and other things. We really just want to encourage residents to come on back out and do it safely.”

Free hotdogs, nachos, and drinks were also provided by the M&S Blazin’ Grill food truck.

Future events in the Safe Summer Series will be posted on their website.