How #bamarush became TikTok famous

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Greek life at University of Alabama has taken over the popular social media app TikTok as sororities and fraternities recruited new members this weekend.

#bamarush has been trending on the app’s “For You” page since the recruiting process began August 9. The videos typically follow the format of the already-popular #OOTD videos. “Outfit of the day” videos show viewers a TikToker’s outfit and list where they got pieces from the outfits.

Videos trending with #bamarush feature members and recruits going over the outfits they wear for events during what’s known as “rush week” in Greek life: a week during the beginning of school in which sororities and fraternities recruit new members. Rush week often includes mixers, socials, information sessions and other events and ends in “Bid Day”, where hopeful recruits find out if they’ll be the newest member of a sorority or fraternity.

But how did #bamarush even gain traction on the app?

Dr. Jessica Maddox is an assistant professor of Digital Media Technology in the Department of Journalism and Creative Media at UA who recently tweeted about the trend.

Maddox researches the intersections of digital media, culture, technology and society.

She explains in her thread that the prominence of Greek life culture in the South, fascination with the South from other parts of the country as well as algorithms play a part in the trend’s explosion.

I’m a social media researcher at the University of Alabama. Here are some thoughts on #rushtok – all mine, none of these thoughts represent my employer.



1. Some context. UA has the largest Greek life system in the country, with over 30% of undergrads in a frat or sorority. — Dr. Jess Maddox (@drjessmaddox) August 14, 2021

In one tweet, Maddox points out TikTok algorithms have been found to favor certain body types and looks, citing an article from Business Insider that exposed an internal company memo from TikTok that allegedly directed Content Moderators, staff who monitor what’s being circulated on the app, to avoid promoting “abnormal body types” including “chubby” types.

What number am I on? It doesn’t matter.



A lot of students come down here from all over the nation and “perform” what they think Southerness is. Do you know how many lifted pick up trucks I see in this town with New Jersey or Oregon plates? — Dr. Jess Maddox (@drjessmaddox) August 14, 2021

The researcher also speculates that part of the 60 percent of undergraduate students that come to Alabama from out of state do so to perform what they think “Southerness” is, pointing out that some hallmarks of Southern identity-like large trucks-visibly have markers from nothern states like license plates.

According to The University of Alabama, of 38,103 enrolled undergraduate, professional and graduate students, 56.5 percent of them were from out of state as of 2019, and 39.7 percent of students come from Alabama. Only 3.8 percent of enrolled students in 2019 were from abroad.

Maddox even made a TikTok herself- giving those fascinated with the trend a look into the darker side of Greek life at Alabama.

“If you’re invested in #bamarush TikTok, there’s something you should probably know,” Maddox says in the video.

She explains that Alabama sororities were not integrated until 2013. Until then, black students were denied bids into white traditionally white sororities.

It wasn’t until a black student who graduated salutatorian of their high school was denied a bid into a traditionally-white sorority and an existing member spoke out about the denial, which sparked protests, that UA issued a statement saying any discrimination in Greek life would not be tolerated.

Ok, I lied, one more thing:



Alabama sororities weren’t integrated until 2013.



Yes, you read that right.



Just adding that for some more context. pic.twitter.com/ESKyhJHIqf — Dr. Jess Maddox (@drjessmaddox) August 14, 2021

