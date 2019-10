Sid Haig is seen at Universal Studios Hollywood celebrating “Halloween Horror Nights” with “Eyegore” Awards Ceremony on Sept. 23, 2011. (AP Photo/Dan Krauss)

(WIAT) — Actor Sid Haig, known for his role in Kill Bill: Vol. 2, House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, and Bone Tomahawk, has passed away. He was 80 years old.

The announcement of his passing was posted on his Instagram account by his wife.

Haig leaves behind his wife, children, grandchildren and friends.