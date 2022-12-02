BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For almost 95 years, the Alabama Theatre has played host to many different concerts and events in Birmingham and will soon again play movies for the holidays.

The theatre’s holiday film series begins December 9 and runs through December 22, playing 22 holiday films.

Films include ‘A Christmas Story,’ ‘Elf,’ ‘White Christmas,’ and ‘Home Alone.’

The venue manager for the Alabama Theatre, Cindy Mullins, tells CBS 42 that there is only one way to buy your ticket.

“We only sell our tickets through Ticketmaster, and that’s one thing we see happen year after year,” Mullins said. “People are unfortunately buying tickets from resale websites that are a lot more expensive.”

Tickets are $10, except for The Polar Express screening; those tickets are $12 because it is a fundraiser for Kid’s One Transport.

Mullins says the support from the holiday film series helps the operation of the Alabama Theatre in many ways.

“Not only is your ticket helping cover the cost to maintain the building, it pays for the cleaning cost, pays for the maintenance cost, but also when you buy souvenirs, snacks and drinks, everything that makes it fun to go to a movie, all of that helps keep this building in great condition so that the next generation can enjoy it,” Mullins said.

White Christmas is the first screening of the Holiday Film Series on December 9th at 7:00 pm.