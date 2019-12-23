Happy Festivus!

(WIAT) — Happening today, it’s the non-commercial holiday celebration, made popular by an episode of “Seinfeld.”

Instead of a Christmas tree, there’s an unadorned aluminum Festivus pole.

Festivus starts with a dinner, followed by the “airing of grievances,” in which family and friends tell each other how they disappointed them during the year.

Then, there are the “feats of strength.” Namely, wrestling.

Festivus is not over until the head of the household is pinned.



You can view the iconic clip that birthed the holiday celebration from “Seinfeld” below.

