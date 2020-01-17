Happy Birthday! Betty White turns 98

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2015 file photo, Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special in New York. White, a passionate animal activist, has harsh words for the Minnesota dentist that killed a protected lion known as Cecil while on a hunting trip in Zimbabwe this month. You dont want to hear some […]

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (TRIBUNE MEDIA WIRE) — A Golden Girl gets another candle on her birthday cake.

Betty White turns 98 years young today!

The six-time Emmy winner told Parade magazine that the secret to a long life is to “accentuate the positive, not the negative,” according to CNN.

As for her diet, she says her favorite items include vodka and hot dogs, “probably in that order.”

White’s career has lasted more than seven decades with appearances on both the small and big screen.

