Happy 80th Birthday Tina Turner!!

‘What’s Love Got to Do with It!’ Today is a day of celebration for Ms. Tina Turner!!

The American-Swiss singer turned 80 years old today!!! Tina Turner is best known for hit songs such as ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’ and ‘Rolling on the River.’

Tina Turner is looking great and feeling “good” as she turns 80.

Originally from the United States, she became a Swiss citizen in 2013.

Tina Turner rose to prominence as a duo with her then-husband Ike Turner before she went on to reinvent herself as a solo performer.

One of the best-selling recording artists of all time, she has been referred to as The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll and has sold more than 200 million records worldwide.

Turner is well-known all over for her energetic stage presence, powerful vocals, career longevity, and trademark legs.

The legendary singer celebrated her birthday in a video posted to social media, where she opened up about the milestone.

To celebrate turning 80 years old, Tina has recorded a special birthday video message just for her fans.💜 #Tina80 pic.twitter.com/dUFEUawQ7r — TinaTurner (@LoveTinaTurner) November 26, 2019

In her 2018 memoir, Turner spoke about her health, saying she’d previously suffered a stroke, battled intestinal cancer and undergone a kidney transplant.

“On her birthday, she said, “I’m happy to be an 80-year-old woman.”

Turner made a public appearance just last month to celebrate the opening of a Broadway show based on her life.

