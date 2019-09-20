Happenin’s in the ‘Ham: Middle Eastern food, Legion soccer and more!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s the weekend! Looking for something to do? Check out these events happening in the Birmingham area.

Local entertainment gurus Happenin’s in the Ham joins Traffic Anchor Michelle Logan to talk about this weekend’s events, here are a few discussed in the video above (courtesy of Happenin’s in the Ham):

St. George Middle Eastern Food Festival

Thurs-Sat, Sept. 19-21, Times Vary

Cost: FREE to attend

At: St. George Church



Get ready for Church Tours, Music & Dancing, Pastries & Turkish Coffee, and Middle Eastern Food and Traditions! This event is a Birmingham favorite! Get a massive dose of Middle Eastern culture including some delicious food! The festival is free to attend and will be going on Thursday through Saturday! Don’t forget that you can place your food order ahead of time via their website! We can’t wait to get some of the delicious pastries!

Legion FC vs Indy 11

Fri Sept. 20, 7 p.m.

Cost: $15+

At: BBVA Compass Field

Legion FC is teaming up with Junior League Birmingham for a Diaper Drive! Come out this Friday to see them take on the Indy 11. The best part is that you don’t have to purchase diapers to donate, just click the link below to purchase your tickets and the proceeds will go to the JLB Diaper Bank! Come have a great time while supporting a great cause! The weather should be great for a soccer match!

Vulcan Aftertunes feat. Logan Ledger

Sun, Sept. 22, 2-6 p.m.

Cost: $15/$30 VIP

At: Vulcan Park & Museum

Vulcan Park and Museum are proud to announce the first installment to the 15th Annual Vulcan AfterTunes fall concert series! The series will begin on Sunday with Logan Ledger, a country-music artist that’s considered one of “country music’s best up-and-coming traditionalist.” Opening up for Ledger will be Hoover, AL native, Bailey Ingle. This annual event invites hundreds across the Birmingham region to connect and enjoy cool tunes, craft brews and sweet views along with everyone’s favorite cast iron statue, Vulcan. Gates open at 2 p.m. with opening act beginning at 3 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets!

