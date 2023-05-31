Janelle Monae arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Eight-time Grammy-award nominee Janelle Monáe, known worldwide for her style and sound, will be coming to Birmingham this fall to perform at Avondale Brewing Company.

The singer, songwriter, producer, performer and recent “Glass Onion” star boasts many celebrated albums throughout her musical career. These include The Archandroid (2010), The Electric Lady (2013) and Dirty Computer (2018), which was nominated for album of the year, and received numerous critically acclaimed performances.

The multi-talented star is known for her unwavering activism for social justice and the LGBTQIA+ community, a sharp contrast to Ted Nugent, whose July 18 show at Avondale was canceled.

Monáe will perform on Oct. 4 at Avondale Brewing Company at 6 p.m. Ticket sales will open June 7 at 10 a.m.