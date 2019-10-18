Get scared and meet Children of the Corn actor at ATROX Factory!

Breaking News
LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s festive and frightening!

 ATROX Factory, the largest indoor haunted attraction in the southeast is back for another season of mind-numbing terror.

This weekend ATROX welcomes special guest Courtney Gains who played ‘Malachai,’ the treacherous leader of a murdering cult of children in the horror classic “Children of the Corn.”

Admission is $20 cash only.  Additional $5 Cover at the gate for celebrity appearances.

Factory hours for Friday and Saturday nights are 6:30 p.m. -midnight.

For more information, visit their website here.

