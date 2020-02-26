“Friends” cast to reprise roles for streaming service HBO Max

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIAT) — The cast of “Friends” is reuniting on the upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

Jennifer Anniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Leblanc, Matthey Perry, and David Schwimmer will all reprise their characters.

HBO Max launches in May.

The service will also carry every episode of the long running sitcom, which originally aired from 1994 – 2004.

No release date for the “Friends” reunion has been announced.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Birmingham Bulls Gameday Clock – Sponsored by The Birmingham Bulls

call to action description

D

H

M

S

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events