“Friends” cast to reprise roles for streaming service HBO Max

(WIAT) — The cast of “Friends” is reuniting on the upcoming streaming service HBO Max.
Jennifer Anniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Leblanc, Matthey Perry, and David Schwimmer will all reprise their characters.
HBO Max launches in May.
The service will also carry every episode of the long running sitcom, which originally aired from 1994 – 2004.
No release date for the “Friends” reunion has been announced.
