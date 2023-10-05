BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former “What Not To Wear” stars Stacy London and Clinton Kelly are going on tour this fall and their first stop is in Alabama.

“The Stacy and Clinton Show” will make its first stop in Birmingham at the Wynfrey Hotel with a show on Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased here.

The show promises “a gaggle of laughs, some updated style advice and scintillating behind-the-scenes stories of the decade we hosted What Not to Wear together.”

For more information, click here.