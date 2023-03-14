BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ dominated the Oscars on Sunday night, winning seven out of its 11 nominations, some local talent took center stage in that spotlight.

Daniel Scheinert, the film’s co-director and co-writer, and Paul Rogers, the film’s editor, both hail from Birmingham and won in their categories.

Scheinert took Hollywood on a trip through the multiverse, snapping up awards for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture along with Daniel Kwan.

Ahead of the ceremony, he told CBS 42 that their movie’s surprise success felt like he was pulled into his own parallel world.

“It means the world to us this year. It feels like I got pulled into a weird high-concept alternate universe,” Scheinert joked.

In his multiple speeches throughout the night, he thanked both his parents and his schoolteachers, and even his suit paid homage to Alabama. He thrifted it from Unclaimed Baggage, the lost luggage retailer in Scottsboro, Alabama.

“For one, [we’re] honored and totally excited that he would do that, and I think it just speaks to Daniel’s character. This isn’t the first time that he’s tipped his hat to his roots here in Alabama,” said Jennifer Kritner, Vice President of Retail and Company Culture at Unclaimed Baggage.

“Being from Alabama is something to be proud of. It’s not something to shy away from, it’s something that you can wear on your sleeve proudly and boldly,” she continued.

Kritner added that Scheinert’s mother came into the store while looking for her dress to accompany her son at the Oscars.

The other Birmingham big winner of the night was Paul Rogers, who won the Oscar for Best Editing.

He’s now based in Los Angeles, but previously, he described to CBS 42 what he misses most about home.

“I miss Milos, I miss thunderstorms, I miss the sound of crickets at night,” Rogers said.

He started his career at Alabama Public Television. Chris Holmes, the Vice President of Production at Alabama Public TV, worked with him for several years and said these accolades couldn’t have come to a better or more “genuine” person.

“I think I speak for everybody here at APTV that we could not be more proud and excited for Paul and Daniel,” Holmes said.

He also expects their story to now inspire the next generation of Alabama filmmakers to make their dreams a reality too.

“There really is nothing holding you back whether you live in Alabama or anywhere else to pursue what your dreams are, and it can happen,” Holmes said.