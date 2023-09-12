JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) – The Jasper Foothills Festival is happening this weekend with live music, local eats and fun for the entire family.

The free two-day festival will include live performances, local shops, restaurants and a kid zone.

The event will be held on Friday, September 15, and Saturday, September 16, in downtown Jasper.

Performances include The Marshall Tucker Band, Scott Stapp, Vertical Horizon, Tonic, Shane Profitt and Taylor Hunnicut.

To learn more about the festival, visit the event’s website here.