Find out which Alabama town is in Smithsonian Magazine’s ‘Best Small Towns to Visit in 2021’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Smithsonian Magazine could have picked from many of Alabama’s smaller communities to include on their “15 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2021,” but the one they went with was chosen specifically for its rich music history and the flair of local restaurants.

Muscle Shoals is often referred to as Alabama’s music capital, and for good reason: Aretha Franklin recorded her first-ever top-ten hit “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You),” a song the magazine says “essentially launch(ed) her career.”

In addition to Franklin, the town has hosted many top-names in the music industry at the well-known Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, including The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Due to its history in the music industry, Muscle Shoals is home to the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, where more than 1,200 musicians are honored for their contributions to Alabama’s musical history.

You can also find historic homes once occupied by American legends such as W.C. Handy, “Father of the Blues” and Helen Keller, whose original Braille typewriter resides at her birthplace Ivy Green.

The past is not all that’s on display, however; locals and visitors alike can enjoy the vibrant restaurants found in the surrounding area, including the unique Rattlesnake Saloon, which was featured on The Food Network’s “Craziest Restaurants in America.”

To learn more about why Muscle Shoals was chosen as well as to find out what other American cities made the list, view the complete article here.