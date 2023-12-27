BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — John Schneider, an actor who starred in the “Dukes of Hazzard,” said in a now-deleted social media post that President Joe Biden and his son be “publicly hung.”

The post was written by Schneider, 63, on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 9:02 p.m. Dec. 20, in reply to one of Biden’s tweets. In a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Schneider said he did not imply death or threaten Biden in his post.

The post read, “Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider.” As of Dec. 22, the text could still be found in Google searches that lead to the deleted post link on X.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Friday, he said, “Today is a day of healing.” He referenced the death of his wife, Alicia, who died earlier this year after a battle with cancer. The actor also said, “Loving your country is not a sin.”

According to reports, Schneider is being investigated by the U.S. Secret Service after writing the posts about the president.

In 2017, actress Kathy Griffin also was reportedly investigated by the Secret Service after holding a prop that looked like then-President Donald Trump’s severed head.