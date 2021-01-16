Dr. Dre released from hospital after brain aneurysm

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WIAT) — Multi-platinum producer and entrepreneur Dr. Dre is now back at home, after being released from a Los Angeles hospital for a brain aneurysm.

Friend and fellow rapper Ice-T confirmed the good news in a Twitter post Friday afternoon. Dre was rushed to a hospital with a brain bleed on January 4th. He spent more than a week in an ICU before being released. He’s now under round-the-clock medical supervision at his home.

