Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for her husband’s birthday

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The legendary country singer Dolly Parton, took to Twitter to share a special birthday message to her husband of 57 years.

It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝 Happy birthday my love! pic.twitter.com/utz7Atpk3F — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2021

Parton explains in the video that she originally planned to pose in Playboy when she was 75-years-old but unfortunately, the magazine is no longer in existence.

“Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy magazine when I’m 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy.”

So the singer decided to recreate her 1978 cover shoot as a gift to her husband.

Fans responded with support and encouragement to her Twitter post and birthday gift to her husband.