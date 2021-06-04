Disneyland’s Avengers Campus is selling an Iron Man statue for slightly less than $8K

(NEXSTAR) – This might actually be a great deal, considering Tony Stark spent billions on the development of the original suit.

The Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort officially opened to the public on Friday, welcoming Marvel fans into a world of super-powered attractions, larger-than-life dining, and, apparently, $8,000 souvenirs. Or $7,950 before tax, to be precise.

News of the super-priced item — a life-size Iron Man statue — first began trending on Thursday, following a press event ahead of the Avengers Campus grand opening.

Officially described as a “Life-Size Iron Mark III Collectible Statue,” the souvenir was spotted among other memorabilia and merchandise at the Disneyland Resort’s Backlot Premiere Shop in Downtown Disney, as reported by Insider.

A sign placed beside the suit offered no other details about the statue but informed shoppers that “no discounts apply” to the item, which cannot be exchanged or returned.

It also can’t be shipped internationally, or to Alaska, Hawaii, or any PO Box or APO/FPO (Army or Navy) addresses. Customers who purchase one can expect to wait up to 120 days for delivery, too.

The wildest thing I saw yesterday was outside of #AvengersCampus, a few feet away in the park's backlot store. The park is selling an $8000(!) life-size Iron Man statue. https://t.co/5hDYMureCs pic.twitter.com/wy9UVBEXDE — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) June 3, 2021

For those seeking a more affordable experience, Disneyland Resort has previously detailed some of the Avengers-themed clothing, toys, figurines, and even remote-controlled “Spider-Bots” that guests can find at shops throughout the park. As announced last month, visitors can also upgrade their in-park experience by purchasing souvenir “web-slingers” or “repulsor cannons,” which will allow guests to customize their experience on a new Spider-Man-themed attraction.

Of course, hungry park-goers can also stop by the Pym Test Kitchen for a $100 sandwich, should they really want to live it up.

As expensive as the Iron Mark III statue may seem, it’s not nearly the priciest souvenir Disneyland has offered in recent years. Upon the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the resort was selling a $25,000 build-your-own-droid experience.