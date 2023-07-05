(KTLA) – Classic Disney films are returning to the big screen for a limited time this summer at select Cinemark Theaters.

Cinemark will be screening the Disney classics in honor of the entertainment giant’s 100th anniversary. The Walt Disney Company was founded by Walt and Roy Disney back in 1923, and has grown to be one of the most influential and innovative companies on the planet.

Starting this week, Cinemark Theaters will begin showing a number of Disney films through the summer and into early autumn.

The first film to return to the theaters is “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” the 2003 action comedy based on the theme park ride that launched one of Disney’s most well-known film franchises.

Other Disney blockbusters returning to the big screen include “Frozen,” “Moana,” and “The Lion King.”

Tickets are on sale now, but only a select few theaters will be participating in the event.

The full film schedule is as follows: “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” (2003)

July 7 – July 20 “Toy Story” (1995)

July 21 – August 3 “Frozen” (2013)

August 4 – August 17 “Beauty and the Beast” (1991)

August 18 – August 31 “The Incredibles” (2004)

September 1 – September 14 “Coco” (2017)

September 15 – September 28 “The Lion King” (1994)

September 29 – October 12 “Moana” (2016)

October 13 – October 26

For tickets and more information, click here. Only locations in California, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah are participating.