DeRay Davis to perform at Stardome Comedy Club Aug. 6-8

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Chicago-native and comedian-turned-actor DeRay Davis will be in the Magic City this weekend.

Davis will headline 5 shows at the Stardome Comedy Club in Hoover. His resume speaks for itself as he’s had many memorable roles, even ever so brief. From Barbershop to Johnson Family Vacation, to being an original cast member on Nick Canon’s Wild ‘N Out, Davis has been a constant in the world of comedy for close to two decades. His stand-up specials have aired on Netflix, BET’s Comicview, and the honorable Def Comedy Jam.

Davis will be performing at the Stardome Comedy Club in Hoover with two shows, both on Friday and Saturday, and will wrap up his Magic City visit with an evening show on Sunday.

For tickets, click here.