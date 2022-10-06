BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Grateful Dead legacy act Dead & Company have released concert dates for what they say will be their last tour.

The 2023 tour will take place across the United States over the course of May, June, and July.

The band formed in 2015 and includes original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann performing alongside John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.

Alabama residents looking to see the final tour live will need to travel across state lines however as the closest tour date is May 28 in Georgia.

Tickets go on sale October 14.

Tour Dates: