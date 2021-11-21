Cullman native Channing Tatum brings smiles in ‘Dog’ trailer, makes directorial debut

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – DECEMBER 03: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Retransmission alternate crop) Channing Tatum reacts during a media call on December 03, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WIAT) — Cullman native Channing Tatum is making his directorial debut in the upcoming movie “Dog,” where he also stars as a “filthy animal unfit for human company.”

The story will follow U.S. Army Ranger Briggs (Tatum) as he speeds down the Pacific Coast with his Belgian Malinois companion, Lulu, to try and make it to their handler and friend’s funeral.

The trailer released on Wednesday and teases a heartwarming tale of a man and his new best friend. Briggs (Tatum) is entrusted with transporting Lulu to their handler’s funeral and quickly learns that it’s no small task.

He has a hard time managing Lulu at first, but across the trip, they develop a bond.

While all the focus is on Tatum and the Belgian Malinois, additional stars will be bringing life to the journey.

Q’orianka Kilcher, most known for playing Pocahontas in “The New World,” will be playing a character named Niki. Jane Adams, who has made appearances in shows like “Twin Peaks” (2017) and “Messiah,” will play as Tamara.

Kevin Nash, a retired professional wrestler and actor, will play a character named Gus. Nash also starred with Tatum in the “Magic Mike” series. Even popular comedian Bill Burr is making an appearance.

Tatum is set to receive his first directorial credit with the release of “Dog,” co-directing alongside Reid Carolin, a producer who has worked with Tatum in the past on films like “Magic Mike,” “Logan Lucky” and “22 Jump Street.” Carolin also wrote the screenplay for “Dog.”

Tatum shared the trailer on his social media accounts Wednesday and teased the laughs the movie promises to bring.

“This process of making ‘Dog’ has been one of the craziest journeys of my life!” Tatum said in a tweet. “Also, if you would enjoy watching me get bit by a dog, this will be a very fulfilling and funny movie for you.”

What’s bound to be a charming adventure, “Dog” is set to release in theaters on Feb. 18, 2022.