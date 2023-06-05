BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)— Comedian and TikTok sensation Matt Rife will be coming to Birmingham this fall, where he will perform at the BJCC Concert Hall.

Rife, whose standup act will be making a stop in the Magic City on Oct. 29, has gone viral on TikTok, garnering over 2 billion views and 13 million followers.

Rife’s biggest tour to date, the “Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour,” will kick off on July 20, just a few months before his stop in Birmingham.

From a small town near Columbus, Ohio, Rife started performing at 15. At 17, Rife moved to Los Angeles, where he began pursuing his career in Hollywood. Rife made his television debut on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” as the youngest cast member in history. He later hosted the reboot of “Total Request Live,” appeared on “The Challenge,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Fresh Off The Boat,” BET’s “North Of The 10” and NBC’s “Bring The Funny.”

In 2021, Rife self-produced and distributed his first one-hour comedy special, “Only Fans,” through YouTube, followed by “Matthew Steven Rife.“ He’ll be taping his third stand-up special this fall in Washington, DC.

Tickets for Rife’s Birmingham show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com.