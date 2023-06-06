BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tickets for comedian Matt Rife, set to come to Birmingham this fall, sold out fast Tuesday morning.

Rife, who is set to perform at the BJCC Concert Hall, initially announced one show for the night of Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. However, in just four hours, tickets for his “Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour” sold out quickly across the U.S., including Birmingham.

In response, Rife has announced that he will be performing a set at 5 p.m., in addition to the original show at 8 p.m. Tickets are currently available for presale on Ticketmaster.

The comedian has also taken a stance against people reselling his tickets for higher prices online, commenting on his latest Instagram post to address his fans’ concerns.

“If you see my tickets for HUNDREDS AND HUNDREDS or THOUSANDS of dollars. They are not from me. Those are resellers. Period. DO NOT BUY THEM,” Rife stated via Instagram. “If they were from me, don’t you think I’d want you to buy? I fought HARD to keep tickets affordable and easy.”

Rife’s popularity is mainly garnered on TikTok, with his profile hosting over 2 billion views and 13 million followers. Rife self-produced and distributed his first one-hour comedy special, “Only Fans,” in 2021, followed by “Matthew Steven Rife.“ He’ll be taping his third stand-up special this fall in Washington, DC.