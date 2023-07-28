BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be coming to Birmingham next month as part of his nationwide tour.

Seinfeld, a comic best known for his shows “Seinfeld” and “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” will perform at the BJCC Concert Hall on Sept. 14. Seinfeld is one of the most celebrated comedians working today, nominated for four Grammys.

“Seinfeld” remains one of the most influential TV comedies in history, winning 10 Emmys and many other accolades.

Seinfeld’s latest projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill,” both on Netflix. He is also wrote and directed the upcoming “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 4.