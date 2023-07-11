HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Ventriloquist and standup comedian Jeff Dunham along with his infamous puppets are making a stop in Huntsville this fall.

The Von Braun Center announced Monday that Dunham will becoming to the Propst Arena on on Saturday, November 18.

Dunham has nine record-breaking comedy specials and numerous awards for his work in comedy.

According to his website, the “Still Not Canceled Tour” embraces society post-pandemic:

After a long pandemic pause, Dunham and his characters are finally back on the road, ready to provide a much-needed dose of absurdity given the times we live in. That is, assuming he can convince his characters that they can no longer simply work from home. Jeff Dunham Website

Tickets for the show will go on sale July 17 at 10:00 a.m. They can be purchased here.