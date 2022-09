BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Comedian George Wallace joined the CBS 42 News at 4 to talk about his upcoming show at the Stardome Comedy Club. He also discussed the state of comedy today, especially in the aftermath of the Will Smith slap during the Oscars.

Wallace will be performing with fellow comedians J. Anthony Brown and Myra J., at the Stardome until Sunday.

Ticket information for the shows can be found here.