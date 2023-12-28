BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — George Wallace, a standup comic whose career spans nearly 50 years, will be headline the StarDome Comedy Club in Hoover Friday through Sunday.

Wallace, who has also appeared in movies like “Batman Forever” as well as TV shows like “Seinfeld,” has played in Birmingham many times over the years, where comedienne Marsha Warfield will also be performing.

In addition to his long association with the StarDome, Wallace has a couple of other Alabama connections. This spring, Wallace will star in a new show on Amazon called “Clean Slate,” alongside actress and Alabama native Laverne Cox. The show, set in Alabama, tells the story of a car wash owner who is reunited with his estranged child, only to find out that they have now transitioned into a transgender woman.

“Clean Slate” was the last show that TV producer Norman Lear worked on before he died earlier this month.

Tickets for Wallace’s show range from $45 to $55 and can be bought here.