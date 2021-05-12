City of Clay to host free movie nights at public library starting May 21

CLAY, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Clay is hosting multiple movie nights this summer at the Clay Public Library beginning May 21.

Each event will begin at 7 p.m. with the movie showing at approximately 8 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided by Faith Community Fellowship. Inflatables, face painting, popcorn and cotton candy will be available for kids as well.

The first event on May 21 will screen “Onward.” Two more showings are scheduled for later dates: a screening of “Scoob!” on June 4 and a screening of “Sonic the Hedgehog” on June 18.