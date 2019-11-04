Cher coming to the Legacy Arena in March

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Legendary pop singer Cher is coming to the Legacy Arena March 18, 2020, as part of her Here We Go Again: Tour 2020.

Joining Cher is special guest Nile Rodgers & Chic.

The performance will start at 7 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m.

All seats will be reserved with tickets starting as low as $39.95.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 5 at 10 a.m. You can purchase your tickets by clicking here.

To see the full list of cities included in Cher’s 2020 tour, click here.

