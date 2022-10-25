NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Actor Leslie Jordan died Monday in a car crash in Hollywood, according to multiple reports.

Jordan’s death sparked lots of reaction, as many celebrities took to social media to express their grief and condolences.

“Completely heartbroken,” actress Jackee Harry wrote on Twitter. “Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs. Rest peacefully, friend.”

“My heart is broken,” actor and producer Sean Hayes wrote. “Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

The Jennifer Hudson Show said Jordan, “touched so many hearts, including ours. He was not only a beloved comedian, but our dear friend. Sending out love and condolences to his family, friends and fans.

“Leslie Jordan will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” CMT said.

Comedian and actor Billy Eichner, the star of the new movie Bros, wrote, “Leslie Jordan. What an angel. Gone much too soon. RIP.”

“I just heard about Leslie Jordan. This is unbelievably tragic,” Ellen DeGeneres said on Twitter. “He was such a light. Sending love to his family and friends.”

Actor George Takei said he is, “stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit.”

Years ago, Leslie Jordan walked into one of my book signings and his sweetness and his wicked sense of humor made us fast friends,” Paula Deen wrote on Facebook. “Today I learned that that sweet friend of mine has gone to meet Jesus, and my heart is breaking for his family, his fans, and all those who call him a friend. Rest in peace, love, and light, Leslie.”

Singer Lance Bass, from boy band NSYNC, said, “Legend is not a large enough word to describe Leslie Jordan. No one made me laugh harder. This one is heartbreaking. Rest well my friend.”