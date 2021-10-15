Broadway in Birmingham is back at the BJCC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Broadway musicals and plays are headed back to the Magic City starting in 2022.

Broadway in Birmingham kicks off Friday with “Waitress” at the BJCC Concert Hall. The show is based on the film of the same name. It will run through Sunday.

Some of the other shows coming this season include:

“Rain – A Tribute to The Beatles” | Nov. 10

“Dear Evan Hansen” | Jan. 19-23

“Cats” | Feb. 17-20

“Fiddler on the Roof” | March 31-April 3

” An Officer and a Gentleman” | April 28-May 1

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story” | March 10

