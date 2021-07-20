Brad Paisley to perform in Tuscaloosa, encourages fans to get vaccinated

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Brad Paisley is scheduled to perform this Friday, July 23, at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

The stop is part of Paisley’s 2021 tour, which launched at the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach on June 5.

As part of the tour, Paisley is also encouraging fans to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

“It’s been a real difficult year, a nightmare for anyone who makes their living with a group of people,” Paisley said. “I feel very passionate about the chance we have for normalcy right now with the vaccine – there’s light at the end of the tunnel. I have a band and crew just waiting to get back out on the road. The more of us that take the shot the safer it will be for all of us to gather.”

Tickets are still available to Friday’s show and are available at Ticketmaster.