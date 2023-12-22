BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Boutwell Auditorium is set celebrate 100 years of entertainment Dec. 30.

In collaboration with Bham Entertainment, Boutwell Auditorium will feature recording artist October London and R&B singer Case, according to the City of Birmingham. Writer, comedian and actor Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson, who graduated from Birmingham’s Jackson-Olin High School, will host the night.

To buy tickets, click here. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will commence at 8 p.m. Bham Entertainment is giving away free tickets to single mothers and first responders. You can click here to receive information about a holiday promotion code.

The partnership between Boutwell Auditorium and Bham Entertainment is set to bring heightened awareness to the venue. Boutwell Auditorium has hosted political rallies and world-renowned musicians while playing a role in Birmingham’s cultural development.

“We are beyond excited to celebrate this centennial milestone with such incredible artists. October London and Case are phenomenal talents, and having FunnyMaine as our host is the cherry on top,” said Senior Director of Boutwell Auditorium Alicia Johnson-Williams in a release. “This event is not just a celebration of our past but also a beacon for the future of entertainment in Birmingham.”