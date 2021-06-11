Birmingham’s Encore Theatre reopens with new show ‘The Light’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Encore Theatre and Gallery, the only Black-owned and operated theater in Birmingham, will reopen Friday with a new show.

The two- person show, “The Light,” was written by Loy A. Webb and is directed by Charnele Brown. This is the first show the Encore has put on since it the theater shut down last spring at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Light” is the story of a surprise proposal gift that puts the future of Genesis and Rashad’s relationship at risk when they are forced to confront a devastating secret from the past.

“I really think audiences will enjoy this show,” Encore Creative Director Marc Raby said in a statement. “The Light is a 70-minute, real-time rollercoaster ride of laughter, romance, and despair that uncovers how the power of radical love can be a healing beacon of light,” he added.

The Encore will reopen with new safety protocols in place, included limited seating available and guests being required to wear masks or face shields.

“The Light” runs through June 20. Tickets are available online through the theater’s website at www.Encorebham.org.