Birmingham recall: KISS, Kansas, Bob Seger rock the Magic City, 1976

“Birmingham recall” is a series of ongoing articles documenting notable events in the city’s past. Check back each weekday to recall another event in Magic City history.

On this day in 1976, KISS headlined a concert at Rickwood Field in Birmingham as part of their Destroyer tour.

Gene Simmons, left, and Paul Stanley, of the rock band Kiss, perform. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Performing the same night at Rickwood were Kansas and Bob Seger.

Rickwood Field is the oldest surviving professional baseball field in the country. On its opening day in 1910, the entire city was closed for business to promote the event.

When KISS, Kansas, and Bob Seger performed at Rickwood Field in 1976, nearly 13,000 people attended. The concert grossed $446,345 for the bands (in today’s dollars).

“Birmingham recall” is a series of ongoing articles documenting notable events in the city’s past. Check back each weekday to recall another event in Magic City history.