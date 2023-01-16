BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A movie with ties to Birmingham has been receiving major attention since it first came out last March. On Sunday, it scored big with five wins–including “Best Picture”– during the Critics Choice Awards.

The movie, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, had already won two Golden Globe Awards for actors Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, but the Critics Choice Award saw the movie get 13 nominations.

Here are the awards it received Sunday:

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan)

Best Original Screenplay (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert)

Best Editing (Paul Rogers)

The movie, which involves a Chinese-American family and a combination of a laundromat, parallel universes, and hot dog-shaped fingers, has a connection to Alabama. Scheinert grew up in Birmingham, graduating from Shades Valley High School and submitting his own short films through the Sidewalk Film Festival when he was younger.

“At its core, we kind of wanted to draw in the crowd that wants to go see a Marvel movie and be like, ‘Hey, this has just as many fight scenes and it’s the same runtime, It’s got fun visual effects. It’s a Marvel movie, but ultimately, it’s grounded in something personal and emotional,” Scheinert told CBS 42 shortly after the movie was released. “At the end of the day, it’s about this family and every universe, no matter how weird it is, is meant to kind of take this family on a journey.”

Scheinert said growing up in Alabama had an incredible impact on his career.

“I feel like I met a bunch of like-minded weirdos as a kid, and that was really fun,” he said.

Critics and industry insiders have already predicted that “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” which currently has a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, could receive some nominations for possible Academy Award consideration. Oscar nominations will be announced Jan. 24.