Bill Burr coming to the Magic City in 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Standup powerhouse, Bill Burr, will be making his way to the magic city in 2022.

Bill Burr’s 2022 tour, Slight Return, will head to the Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Thursday, April 7, 2022 as part of his 23 city tour.

A Grammy-nominated comedian, Bill Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation achieving success in TV and film as well as on stage. Burr sells out venues across the world and his Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts.

In September, Burr was seen in a guest role on the hit FX on Hulu series, Reservation Dogs, and he released the live, vinyl, double album, Bill Burr Live From Madison Square Garden.

Later this year, Bill’s animated Netflix series, F Is For Family, will premiere its fifth and final season starring Bill, Laura Dern, Justin Long and Sam Rockwell in the cast.

Bill made his debut as host of Saturday Night Live on October 10, 2020, he starred opposite Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei in the Judd Apatow film, The King of Staten Island, and he starred as Mayfeld in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

In September 2019, Bill released his sixth hour-long comedy special, Bill Burr: Paper Tiger, which was nominated for a Grammy Award, was recorded at London’s Royal Albert Hall and is streaming on Netflix.

Bill was seen in the Hugh Jackman film, The Front Runner; the Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell film, Daddy’s Home; he co-stars opposite Kevin Costner in the indie film, Black or White; was seen in the Paul Feig film, The Heat, alongside Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy and in the Al Pacino and Christopher Walken film Stand Up Guys. Bill received raves for his recurring role as “Kuby” on the hit AMC-TV show, Breaking Bad.

Tickets go on sale on Oct. 15 at 10 a.m.