Betty White to mark 99th birthday by “feeding ducks”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hollywood icon Betty White turns 99 today!

This is video from a previous birthday. White says she’s planning to celebrate the milestone by, “feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

She also says she getting ready to release her new show “The Pet Set”. Happy birthday!

