“Bad Boys” star Martin Lawrence to perform comedy show at BJCC

Birmingham, Ala., (WIAT) — Actor, comedian Martin Lawrence will make a stop in Birmingham for a comedy show.
Lawrence will appear at the BJCC this evening.
The star is known for roles in the show “Martin”, “Big Mama’s House”, and most recently “Bad Boys for Life”.
His show tonight starts at 7:30 in the Legacy Arena.
There are still tickets available.
