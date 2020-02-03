“Bad Boys for Life” remains number one at box office

(WIAT) — “Bad Boys for Life” is topping the weekend box office. The movie, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence took the number one spot, bringing in an estimated $17.7 million dollars.

That now brings its domestic total to $148 million dollars.

It also makes “Bad Boys for Life” the highest grossing movie of the trilogy.

And it set that feat after just 17 days in theaters.

The first installment in the “Bad Boys” franchise hit theaters in 1995.

LATEST POSTS