BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – With the start of a new year, most people have resolutions of one sort or the other. For couples, working on their relationship may be one of those resolutions.

Bestselling author Amy Morin has a new book out that may help you get your relationship where you want it to be.

The name of the book is 13 Things Mentally Strong Couples Don’t Do, a relationship take on her best-seller 13 things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do.

Morin recently joined CBS 42 Morning News to discuss her new book.

