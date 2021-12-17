Athletic Arts Center in Jasper presents its thirteenth annual production of ‘The Nutcracker’

JASPER, AL (WIAT) – It’s that time of year again, Athletic Arts Center in Jasper presents its 13th Annual production of “The Nutcracker.”

It wouldn’t be Christmas in Walker County without the magic of the beloved performance.

These dancers and performers prepare for the production months in advance and it is always a crowd-pleaser.

The 13th Annual Nutcracker is being held at Pam Brown Theatre at Jasper High School.

Performances are Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door and on Athletic Arts Center’s website. Click Here to buy tickets.

Athletic Arts Center offers dance, performing arts and fitness opportunities to children and adults in Walker County. AAC offers classes in dance, voice, musical theatre, acting, gymnastics, social dance and yoga.