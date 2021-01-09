Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl to go on as planned

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The covid pandemic has shut down a lot of sporting events.

But one popular show will go on. “Puppy Bowl 17” will air Super Bowl sunday at 2-pm, on “animal planet.”

It will feature 70 puppies from 22 different animal shelters. “Team Ruff” will again battle “Team Fluff” for puppy supremacy. All of the pups will be available for adoption. To date, every puppy that’s appeared in a puppy bowl has been adopted. If dogs aren’t your thing, perhaps you’ll like the “kitty halftime show.”

ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” play-by-play announcer Steve Levy and SportsCenter host Sage Steele will provide commentary and analysis during this year’s game.

