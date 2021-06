AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas announced the decision two weeks after the CDC said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most settings. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting Friday, June 18 select AMC theatres are hosting their first ever “AMC Black Picture Showcase celebrating Juneteenth.”

It will run through Thursday, June 24.

Each week you can watch black led films in three different categories: black changemakers, black cinema, and black joy for $5. This is to honor the now federal holiday.

Check with your local AMC location for showtimes.