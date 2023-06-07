HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Based on Stand Up Live’s website calendar, all eight of Pete Davidson’s sold-out shows have been canceled.

According to AL.com, an email went out to ticket buyers on Tuesday reading:

“Unfortunately, due to a scheduling conflict, ALL PETE DAVIDSON WORKING OUT NEW MATERIAL WITH FRIENDS SHOWS AT STAND UP LIVE ARE CANCELLED. All tickets will be refunded back to the original payment method. If you need further assistance, please contact our box office at 256-261-3374.”

The Saturday Night Live alum’s shows sold out almost immediately after ticket sales opened. They were roughly $50 each including fees.

At the time of this post being published, neither Stand Up Live’s website, nor social media, had any information regarding the cancelation. All the events had been deleted from their Facebook calendar, and their website as well.

Ticket buyers warn that if you have not received your cancelation email, to check your spam folder.